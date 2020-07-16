App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan did not give unhindered consular access, Kulbhushan Jadhav was 'visibly under stress': MEA

Earlier this month, Pakistan said Jadhav refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction despite Pakistan offering the option to him. India termed the claim by Pakistan as "farce" and that he was "coerced" to forego his rights.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan did not provide "unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, which is in direct violation of the ICJ verdict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on July 16. It added that the Jadhav was "visibly under stress".

Pakistan provided the second consular access to Jadhav after holding extensive discussions with India.

MEA Anurag Srivastava said the two Indian officials from the Indian High Commission who were allowed to meet Jadhav left the meeting after lodging a protest as the consular access provided by Pakistan was "neither meaningful nor credible".

Close

"Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Jadhav and consular officers despite the protests of the Indian side. It was also evident from a camera that was visible that the conversation with Jadhav was being recorded," Srivastava said in a statement.

related news

"Jadhav himself was visibly under stress and indicated that clearly to the consular officers. The arrangements did not permit a free conversation between them. The consular officers could not engage Jadhav on his legal rights and were prevented from obtaining his written consent for arranging his legal representation," the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan said Jadhav refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction despite Pakistan offering the option to him. India termed the claim by Pakistan as "farce" and that he was "coerced" to forego his rights.

"The consular officers were not given unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Jadhav," Srivastava said.

"In the light of these circumstances, the Indian consular officers came to the conclusion that the consular access being offered by Pakistan was neither meaningful nor credible. After lodging a protest, they left the venue," he said.

Jadhav, a 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

"It is clear that Pakistan's approach to this matter continues to be obstructive and insincere. It has not only violated its assurance to the ICJ to fully implement the 2019 judgement, but also failed to act in accordance with its own ordinance," Srivastava said.

He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has apprised the family of Jadhav about Thursday's developments.

With inpits from PTI
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 10:31 pm

tags #India #India-Pakistan Ties #Kulbhushan Jadhav #Ministry of External Affairs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.