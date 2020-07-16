Pakistan did not give unhindered consular access, Kulbhushan Jadhav was 'visibly under stress': MEA

Pakistan did not provide "unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, which is in direct violation of the ICJ verdict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on July 16. It added that the Jadhav was "visibly under stress".

Pakistan provided the second consular access to Jadhav after holding extensive discussions with India.

MEA Anurag Srivastava said the two Indian officials from the Indian High Commission who were allowed to meet Jadhav left the meeting after lodging a protest as the consular access provided by Pakistan was "neither meaningful nor credible".

"Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity of Jadhav and consular officers despite the protests of the Indian side. It was also evident from a camera that was visible that the conversation with Jadhav was being recorded," Srivastava said in a statement.

"Jadhav himself was visibly under stress and indicated that clearly to the consular officers. The arrangements did not permit a free conversation between them. The consular officers could not engage Jadhav on his legal rights and were prevented from obtaining his written consent for arranging his legal representation," the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan said Jadhav refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction despite Pakistan offering the option to him. India termed the claim by Pakistan as "farce" and that he was "coerced" to forego his rights.

"The consular officers were not given unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to Jadhav," Srivastava said.

"In the light of these circumstances, the Indian consular officers came to the conclusion that the consular access being offered by Pakistan was neither meaningful nor credible. After lodging a protest, they left the venue," he said.

Jadhav, a 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

"It is clear that Pakistan's approach to this matter continues to be obstructive and insincere. It has not only violated its assurance to the ICJ to fully implement the 2019 judgement, but also failed to act in accordance with its own ordinance," Srivastava said.

He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has apprised the family of Jadhav about Thursday's developments.

With inpits from PTI