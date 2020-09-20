172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pakistan-denies-visa-to-indian-envoy-jayant-khobragade-ties-take-another-hit-5861541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan denies visa to Indian envoy Jayant Khobragade, ties take another hit

Jayant Khobragade's was to be India's chargé d'affaires in Islamabad.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Pakistan has blocked the appointment of Jayant Khobragade as India's chargé d'affaires in Islamabad. It has denied a visa to Khobragade, the Times of India has reported.

After India revoked Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir region into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India by expelling Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria. Since then, the Indian mission in Islamabad and the Pakistani mission in New Delhi have been headed by their charge d’affaires.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1995 batch, Khobragade's name was proposed in June this year. In the same month, India had reduced the staff strength at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50 percent.

Close

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to raise the issue in his UNGA address on September 25. The annual session of the UN General Assembly begins September 21.

related news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a high-level meeting to mark 75th anniversary of the United Nations. "The Prime Minister's address to the UN and the vision he outlines will be truly significant, especially on the eve of our entering the UN Security Council," India's envoy to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti told news agency PTI.

Modi will address this special event through a pre-recorded video statement. The General Debate will commence on September 22 and run through September 29.

The landmark 75th anniversary of the UN comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the world that has in 2020 so far infected more than 30 million people and will soon reach a grim milestone of over a million deaths.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 10:03 am

tags #India #Jayant Khobragade #Pakistan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.