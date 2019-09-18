Pakistan denies permission for PM Modi's flight to pass over its airspace

Pakistan has declined India's request to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane to pass through their airspace for his forthcoming visit to the United States of America (USA).

"We have conveyed to the Indian High Commission that we will not allow the use of our air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, according to news agency ANI.

India had, earlier in the day, made a formal request to Pakistan, seeking permission to use its airspace for PM Modi's visit.

"India has formally requested Pakistan to allow the use of its air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to New York, US," ANI had reported. The news agency quoted Pakistani media saying that Pakistan will respond after consultations.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US from September 21 to September 27.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had denied permission to President Ram Nath Kovind's aircraft to fly over its airspace for his official visit to Iceland.

The move comes amidst heightened tensions between the two nations over India's decision to scrap provisions of Article 370, granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in August.