Pakistan commissions ‘largest, most advanced’ warship built by China

The Pakistan Navy on November 8 commissioned the PNS Tughril warship, built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

According to China’s state-owned daily tabloid Global Times, the Type 054A/P frigate named PNS Tughril is the first hull of four Type 054 frigates being constructed for the Pakistan Navy and is dubbed as the “largest, most advanced warship” ever exported by China.

Citing Pakistani Navy’s statement, the report said the ship is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface-to-surface, surface-to-air and underwater firepower, besides extensive surveillance potentials.

"PNS Tughril, being a multi-mission capable frigate, will form the mainstay of the Pakistan Navy fleet while bolstering the Pakistan Navy's maritime defence capabilities,” the statement added.

Pakistan and China have a history of persisting border issues with India on the northern and eastern front. The two neighbours have also refused to participate in the upcoming Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, which will explore framing up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting the threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

India will host security tsars of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries for a dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed bilateral ties and cooperation during a telephonic conversation last month.

The Prime Minister had lauded the successful, timely and high-quality implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and welcomed Chinese investments in the CPEC Special Economic Zones.

The ambitious CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi visited Pakistan. It aims to connect western China with the Gwadar seaport in southwestern Pakistan through a network of roads, railways and other projects of infrastructure and development.