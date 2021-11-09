MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Pakistan commissions ‘largest, most advanced’ warship built by China

Citing Pakistani Navy’s statement, the report said that the ship is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface-to-surface, surface-to-air and underwater firepower, besides extensive surveillance potentials.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST

The Pakistan Navy on November 8 commissioned the PNS Tughril warship, built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

According to China’s state-owned daily tabloid Global Times, the Type 054A/P frigate named PNS Tughril is the first hull of four Type 054 frigates being constructed for the Pakistan Navy and is dubbed as the “largest, most advanced warship” ever exported by China.

Citing Pakistani Navy’s statement, the report said the ship is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface-to-surface, surface-to-air and underwater firepower, besides extensive surveillance potentials.

"PNS Tughril, being a multi-mission capable frigate, will form the mainstay of the Pakistan Navy fleet while bolstering the Pakistan Navy's maritime defence capabilities,” the statement added.

Pakistan and China have a history of persisting border issues with India on the northern and eastern front. The two neighbours have also refused to participate in the upcoming Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, which will explore framing up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting the threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Close

Related stories

India will host security tsars of Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries for a dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed bilateral ties and cooperation during a telephonic conversation last month.

The Prime Minister had lauded the successful, timely and high-quality implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and welcomed Chinese investments in the CPEC Special Economic Zones.

The ambitious CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi visited Pakistan. It aims to connect western China with the Gwadar seaport in southwestern Pakistan through a network of roads, railways and other projects of infrastructure and development.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #China #India #Pakistan #warship
first published: Nov 9, 2021 02:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.