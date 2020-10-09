Pakistan blocks Chinese social media app TikTok for 'immoral' content



Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority blocks Chinese app TikTok after the company failed to fully comply with instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”, reports Pakistan's Geo News pic.twitter.com/lH3Iw64Ws4

— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority on October 9 blocked Chinese social media app TikTok since the company failed to comply with "development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content", news agency ANI reported quoting Pakistani media.

According to an earlier report by news agency Reuters, officials said that the government was planning to block the app for failing to filter out what they called was "immoral" content.

"We have been asking them repeatedly to put in place an effective mechanism for blocking immoral and indecent content," one of the officials told the news agency.

"The platform, however, hasn't been able to fully satisfy Pakistani authorities. The decision has been taken to block TikTok for accessing in Pakistan," the official added.

Pakistan's telecommunication regulator had, in July, issued a "final warning" to TikTok over explicit content posted on the platform.