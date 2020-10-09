172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pakistan-blocks-chinese-social-media-app-tiktok-for-immoral-content-5944901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan blocks Chinese social media app TikTok for 'immoral' content

Pakistan's telecommunication regulator had, in July, issued a "final warning" to TikTok over explicit content posted on the platform.

Moneycontrol News

Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority on October 9 blocked Chinese social media app TikTok since the company failed to comply with "development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content", news agency ANI reported quoting Pakistani media.

According to an earlier report by news agency Reuters, officials said that the government was planning to block the app for failing to filter out what they called was "immoral" content.

"We have been asking them repeatedly to put in place an effective mechanism for blocking immoral and indecent content," one of the officials told the news agency.

"The platform, however, hasn't been able to fully satisfy Pakistani authorities. The decision has been taken to block TikTok for accessing in Pakistan," the official added.

Pakistan's telecommunication regulator had, in July, issued a "final warning" to TikTok over explicit content posted on the platform.

Owned by China-based ByteDance, TikTok was banned by the Indian government in June along with 59 other Chinese apps following tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The short-form video app is also facing scrutiny in Australia and the United States over security and privacy concerns.
