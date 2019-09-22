App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan at risk of getting dismantled for rights breach: Rajnath Singh

More than three-fourths of J&K population was in favour of abrogation of Article 370, he stated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on September 22 warned Pakistan against "repeating mistakes of 1965 and 1971" even as he asserted that the neighbouring country ran the risk of getting "dismantled" on account of flagrant violation of human rights on its soil.

Addressing a "Jan Jagran Sabha" (public awareness meet) organized by the BJP here, where senior party leaders spoke on the Narendra Modi government's move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Singh said that Article 370 was like a "cancer" which was bleeding the state.

More than three-fourths of J&K population was in favour of abrogation of Article 370, he stated.

"The BJP had never soften its stance on Article 370, irrespective of whether it was at the helm or not. Its abrogation has proved that the party is honest and credible," Singh maintained.

The defence minister also cautioned the neighbouring country against promoting cross-border terrorism in the wake of developments in J&K.

"Talks with Pakistan will henceforth resume only after it stops promoting terrorism. And the country must keep in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and discussion can only take place about Pak-occupied Kashmir," he added.

First Published on Sep 22, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #India

