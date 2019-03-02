App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan asks India to share findings of inquiry, post-mortem report of deceased prisoner

The prisoner, identified as Shakrullah, was allegedly killed last month in a brawl with other prisoners in the Jaipur Central Jail.

Representative image
Pakistan on March 2 asked India to immediately share findings of the inquiry and post-mortem report of a Pakistani prisoner who was allegedly killed by fellow prisoners in an Indian jail last month.

The prisoner, identified as Shakrullah, was allegedly killed last month in a brawl with other prisoners in the Jaipur Central Jail. The 50-year-old was serving life sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

His body was handed over to the Punjab Rangers at the Wagah-Attari border by the Border Security Force on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India "failed to discharge its duties" towards the Pakistani prisoner. "It is complete failure of India and in sharp contrast to what we did to its pilot," he said, referring to the release of an Indian pilot on Friday.

"The Government of Pakistan condemned the incident (killing of Shakirullah) and requested India to immediately provide the details of inquiry of the murder and post-mortem report, which have not been provided so far," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

"Pakistan reiterates its demand that the culprits must be taken to task, findings of the inquiry and post mortem report may be shared urgently and to ensure safety of all Pakistanis, especially Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to prevent recurrence of such tragic and reprehensible incidents," he said in a statement.

Shakirullah's family claimed he inadvertently crossed the border in 2003 and was arrested.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 09:03 pm

