you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla district; woman killed

"On 12 June, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of district Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons," a defence spokesman said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A 48-year-old woman was killed and another person injured after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

He said Indian Army was giving befitting response to Pakistan army firing. Akhtar Begum, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Chechi, was killed on the spot when her house at Batgran was hit by a shell, a police official said, adding a 23-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

He said Indian Army was giving befitting response to Pakistan army firing. Akhtar Begum, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Chechi, was killed on the spot when her house at Batgran was hit by a shell, a police official said, adding a 23-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

Four residential houses and a mosque were damaged in the shelling by Pakistani troops, the official said.

Several families have taken refuge either in underground safety bunkers or moved to safer places elsewhere in the Uri Tehsil.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 08:19 am

