you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Rampur sector and the third in the north Kashmir district in the last three days.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Pakistani troops on June 14 shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Rampur sector and the third in the north Kashmir district in the last three days.

"On 14 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur by firing mortars and other weapons," defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Close

On June 13, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Kamalkote Sector in Uri area of the district. A 48-year-old woman was killed on Friday in a ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of the district.

Akhtar Begum, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Chechi, was killed on the spot when her house at Batgran was hit by a shell. A 23-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. Four residential houses and a mosque have been damaged in the shelling by Pakistani troops.

Several families have taken refuge either in underground safety bunkers or moved to safer places elsewhere in the Uri tehsil.

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 12:32 pm

