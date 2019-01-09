App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

In yet another ceasefire violation, the Pakistan army resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on January 9, a defence official said. Pakistani troops targeted posts in Gulpur and Khadi Karmara in Poonch district, he said.

"At about 0900 hours, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms and heavy caliber weapons besides shelling in Poonch," he said, adding Indian troops retaliated strongly.

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India. It has resorted to firing and shelling along LoC five times in the past seven days, including on January 8. Also, the year 2018 witnessed the highest 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the past 15 years.

During the past one week, Pakistani troops have targeted forward posts in Mankote, Khadi Karmara, Gulpur areas without any causality.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday visited forward areas and reviewed security situation in Jammu and Rajouri districts.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 11:39 am

tags #India #Pakistan #Politics #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.