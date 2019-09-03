Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

India has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country.
The Pakistan government has allowed the import of life-saving drugs from India despite escalating tensions between the two countries over the Kashmir issue, according to a media report on September 3.
Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations and formally suspended its trade relations with India last month after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.
India has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to the country.
Pakistan's ministry of commerce, through a statutory regulatory order, gave the permission to import and export medicines from India, Geo TV reported.
Trade relations between the two neighbours were already strained following the Pulwama terror attack as India imposed 200 percent customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan.Pakistan has imported over USD 36 million worth of anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccines from India over the last 16 months.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.