Mar 12, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan alleges India harassing its diplomats

Indian diplomats in Pakistan have also faced a lot of inconveniences, according to sources.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Members of the Pakistan High Commission have flagged the Indian foreign ministry officials and their families of getting harassed.

According to a Mint report, two people aware of the development have promised to look into the matter. They said that they would ensure a safe working environment for all its diplomats.

Indian diplomats in Pakistan have also faced similar challenges, according to another person in the report.

Officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad have also faced a lot of difficulties in the past, which included hooliganism. Pakistani agencies even cut off the electricity and the water supply in an Indian residential complex, only to be restored after two weeks.

The Indian High Commissioner met the foreign secretary of Pakistan in strong protest against the same. There was another instance where the High Commissioner’s car was stopped by Pakistani personnel from attending an event.

Reports of Pakistani agency personnel taking videos of officials on their phones, as well as receiving unpleasant phone calls are quite frequent.

In another instance, an official’s laptop was stolen from his home

The report also said that the families of these officials decided to take their children out from the schools in Islamabad and leave the country.

Nonetheless, the officials in the report said that the Indian officials have always done their best to resolve these issues through diplomatic channels and not through the media.

These charges come in the light of the two countries re-igniting talks with the initiation of humanitarian gestures.

