Pakistan adopts ICJ ordinance allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal conviction

Retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death in 2017 by a military court in Pakistan on charges of espionage and terrorism.

Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, held in Pakistan and sentenced to death on charges of alleged espionage and terrorism, can now appeal his conviction in Pakistan High Court after the country's National Assembly approved a bill in this regard.

The bill seeks to provide a further right of review and reconsideration in line with the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in 2017.

India had subsequently approached the ICJ against the denial of consular access to Jadhav, besides challenging the death sentence.

The Pakistan National Assembly adopted the bill 'International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Act' on June 10 after approval from the 21-member standing committee, ANI reported.

The Pakistan government had brought an ordinance in the National Assembly earlier in view of the ICJ's ruling in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

The Act enables Pakistan High Courts to review and reconsider where the ICJ in relation to a foreign national passes an order in respect of rights under the Vienna Convention of Consular Relations or a foreign national is aggrieved in respect of the rights available under the same, the report said.

Such a foreign national, either himself, through his authorised representative or through a consular officer of a mission of his country, may file a petition before the High Court for review and reconsideration, in terms of Section 3, in regard to an order of conviction or sentence of a Military Court operating under the Pakistan Army, 1952.

On 17 July 2019, ICJ had cancelled the death sentence of Jadhav and called for a trial into the allegations against him in the civilian court.