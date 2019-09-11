App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan activates terror camps, launch pads along LoC to push terrorists: Report

The report stated there are credible inputs that terrorists are prepared to infiltrate through Gurez sector in north Kashmir

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Seven launch pads and terror camps have been activated by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate around 275 terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, The Times of India has reported. These include Afghan and Pashtun mercenaries or jihadists, it added.

The report, citing official documents, said there are credible inputs that the Pakistan army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have set up launch pads along the LoC and terrorists are prepared to infiltrate through Gurez sector in north Kashmir.

Around 80 terrorists are camping near Gurez, 60 in Machhal, 50 in Karnah, 40 in Keran, 20 in Uri, 15 in Naugam and 10 in Rampur, the report said quoting top intelligence sources.

Since India scrapped Article 370, the neighboring country is planning to escalate tensions by sending more terrorists into Kashmir, security specialists said.

The action has been taken ahead of the meeting of terror finance and anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Bangkok next month. In the meeting the Paris-based global body would reportedly decide whether Pakistan's name stays on the grey list or would it be added to the black list.

It has been connected with Pakistan’s move of involving Afghan and Pashtun terrorists. “Since Afghan and Pashtun terrorists are mostly active in Afghanistan and Pakistan, they will pretend that they have no role in it,” an Army officer told the publication.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #India #Pakistan

