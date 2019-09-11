Pakistan activates terror camps, launch pads along LoC to push terrorists: Report

Seven launch pads and terror camps have been activated by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate around 275 terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, The Times of India has reported. These include Afghan and Pashtun mercenaries or jihadists, it added.

The report, citing official documents, said there are credible inputs that the Pakistan army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have set up launch pads along the LoC and terrorists are prepared to infiltrate through Gurez sector in north Kashmir.

Around 80 terrorists are camping near Gurez, 60 in Machhal, 50 in Karnah, 40 in Keran, 20 in Uri, 15 in Naugam and 10 in Rampur, the report said quoting top intelligence sources.

Since India scrapped Article 370, the neighboring country is planning to escalate tensions by sending more terrorists into Kashmir, security specialists said.

The action has been taken ahead of the meeting of terror finance and anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Bangkok next month. In the meeting the Paris-based global body would reportedly decide whether Pakistan's name stays on the grey list or would it be added to the black list.