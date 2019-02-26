App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 09:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan accuses Indian Air Force of violating Line of Control

The allegation came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

PTI
Representative image
The Pakistan Army on February 26 alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector. "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.

Catch the live updates on the IAF strike here.

First Published on Feb 26, 2019 09:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #defence #India #Pakistan

