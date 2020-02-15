Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua

Pakistan Rangers on Saturday violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district early on Saturday, officials said.

The Border Security Force retaliated effectively, and the exchange of fire, which started around 4 am at Chakra village in Hiranagar sector, lasted for over two-and-a-half hours, according to the officials.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, the officials said, adding that the Pakistan Rangers also fired dozens of mortars.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes a day after a villager was killed and four were injured along the Line of Control in Shahpur sector of Poonch district.