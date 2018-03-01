App
Feb 24, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pak troops fire on Indian Army posts in Uri sector

The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the LoC in Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir around 11.50 am

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistani troops today violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliatory fire from the Indian Army, an official said.

The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the LoC in Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir around 11.50 am, an Army official said.

He said Indian soldiers were retaliating effectively and no casualties have been reported so far.

