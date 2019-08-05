Pakistan says will ‘explore’ all options on Kashmir

Hours after India’s Union home minister Amit Shah read out the presidential order in the Rajya Sabha on Monday abrogating Article 370, Article 35A and laying out the provision for reorganising Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory as also Ladakh as a separate union territory (UT), the Pakistan foreign office called the step ‘illegal’ said it will do everything to oppose the move.

The Pakistan foreign office statement said: “No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan”.

“Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today by the Indian Government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory,” it added.

Meanwhile, Pakistani opposition leaders have called for an emergency joint session of parliament to discuss the latest development. Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto tweeted: “President must immediately summon Joint session of Parliament in wake of Indian aggression in IOK.”

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Wednesday in a televised conference, the Indian armed forces have been put on high alert even as about 60,000 additional paramilitary troops are being stationed in the Kashmir Valley.