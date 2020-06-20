App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pak-origin man rearrested in US on India's extradition request for involvement in Mumbai attack

Rana, 59, was recently released from jail on compassionate ground after he told a US court that he has tested positive for the COVID-19.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Pakistan-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana has been rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed, according to the US prosecutors.

Rana, 59, was recently released from jail on compassionate ground after he told a US court that he has tested positive for the COVID-19.

He was rearrested following an extradition request by India, where he is a declared fugitive, they said.

Close
Rana made an initial court appearance on June 11. On Friday, US District Judge Jacqueline Chooljian in the US District Court Central District of California scheduled his bond hearing for June 30. His attorney has been asked to submit his plea by June 22 and the federal government's response is due by June 26.

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 09:53 am

tags #India #terror attack

