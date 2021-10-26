Pak journalist Aroosa Alam 'disgusted, heartbroken' for row over her ties with Amarinder

Pakistan journalist Aroosa Alam further said that she would “never come back to India” as she was “hurt and heartbroken”, reported The Indian Express. (File imge: Facebook/@aroosa.alam)

Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, who became the eye of a raging storm over her friendship with former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, said she was "disgusted" with Congress politicians.

Aroosa said she would “never come back to India” as she was “hurt and heartbroken”, reported The Indian Express.

Following an unceremonious exit from the Punjab government, Amarinder has been under attack from several Congress leaders because of his friendship with Aroosa. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa went to the extent of saying that the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) should probe to see if Aroosa had any links with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Aroosa told the publication over the phone from Pakistan that Randhawa, Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife were trying to use her to embarrass Amarinder.

“I cannot believe that they can stoop so low. Sukhjinder Randhawa, PPCC (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) are a pack of hyenas. They are trying to use me to embarrass Captain (Amarinder). I want to ask them, are they so bankrupt that they have to invoke me for their political motives,” she was quoted as saying.

“I would like to tell them that they were trapped. Their enemy advised them to invoke me. But it going to turn counter-productive,” she said, without divulging the “enemy” she referred to.

“I have a message for them: Please grow up and put your house in order. Congress has lost its plot in Punjab. Who changes one’s general in the middle of a battle?” she said, as she referred to Amarinder's ouster as the chief minister a few months ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Amarinder vacated his post last month amid a bitter power tussle with cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Amarinder as the Punjab CM.

“They are a deeply divided House. Now please fight your battle on your own, why are you dragging me into this Punjab Congress and government mess? Now that they have dragged me into it, I can only say ‘Your monkeys, your circus’,” Alam said.

Asked about Randhawa’s remarks on her alleged ISI links, she asked, “I have been coming to India for two decades, for 16 years, on Captain’s invite and before that, as a journalist and as part of delegations. Have they suddenly woken up to my links?”

Saying that due screening was done before her visits to India, she said, “I want to ask all these people if they think both the UPA and NDA governments were incompetent that they were granting visa to an ISI agent? Tell them to talk some sense.”

“They wanted to embarrass Captain by dragging me into the whole controversy. They realised that he is floating his own party and finish all their chances… I sent him (Amarinder) pictures of various leaders from India whom I met in my life before even meeting Captain. I must say all this is the lowest low in Punjab politics,” the newspaper quoted Aroosa as saying.

On October 25, Amarinder released the journalist’s pictures with some politicians and actors on his Facebook page. In the post, he released purported pictures of Aroosa Alam with former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Yashwant Sinha, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, actors Shatrughan Sinha, Dilip Kumar, film director Mahesh Bhatt and some other dignitaries.

“I am posting a series of pictures of Mrs Aroosa Alam with various dignitaries. I suppose they all are also contacts of the ISI. Those who say so should think before speaking,” Amarinder said on his Facebook page.