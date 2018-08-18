Pak interim Law Minister meets Sushma Swaraj

Pakistan's interim Minister for Law and Information Syed Ali Zafar on Friday met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and extended Pakistan's condolence on the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was also present at the meeting.

"Remembering a visionary who dreamed terror-free and prosperous subcontinent! Pakistan's caretaker Minister of Law and Justice, Syed Ali Zafar expressed condolences to EAM @SushmaSwaraj on sad demise of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter.

Zafar was among the foreign dignitaries who attended Vajpayee's funeral here.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

The meeting came on a day Imran Khan was voted as Pakistan's new prime minister by the National Assembly of that country.

Swaraj also met a few other foreign dignitaries who attended the funeral.

"Leader who was respected deeply for his humility! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai and leaders talked about great role played by former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in consolidating democracy in Afghanistan," the MEA spokesperson tweeted.

Kumar in a series of tweets also shared pictures of meeting of Swaraj with other leaders separately, including Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali and Acting Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Lakshman Kiriella.

"A Bharat Ratna who was also conferred with the Bangladesh Liberation War Honour! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali and leaders recalled contribution of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in consolidating friendship," he tweeted.

"An ardent defender of democracy would always be missed! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Acting Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Lakshman Kiriella and leaders recalled contribution of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in ensuring stability in Sri Lanka," the MEA spokesperson wrote on the microblogging site.

Swaraj also met Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

"Deepest condolences conveyed by our friends from Nepal on the loss of a visionary leader! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and leaders vowed to continue legacy of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in strengthening the bilateral relationship," Kumar tweeted.