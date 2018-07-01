App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pak hands India list of 471 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

It said the list included 418 fishermen and 53 other prisoners arrested for illegally entering Pakistani waters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan today handed over a list of 471 Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the list was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India signed on May 21, 2008.

Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange lists of their nationals in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively.

India is also expected to hand over a list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the FO said.
