English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Pak committing atrocities against people in PoK, will have to bear consequences: Rajnath Singh

    Hinting at retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the minister said the goal of overall development in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be achieved "after reaching Gilgit and Baltistan" — parts of PoK.

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Pakistan is committing atrocities against people in its occupied Kashmir and will have to bear its consequences.

    Hinting at retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the minister said the goal of overall development in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be achieved "after reaching Gilgit and Baltistan" — parts of PoK.

    "We have just begun our journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will achieve our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan," Singh said addressing the 'Shaurya Diwas' event — enactment of landing at Srinagar by Indian Air Force on this day in 1947. Referring to the "atrocities" committed by Pakistan against the people in PoK, the defence minister said the neighbouring country will have to "bear its consequences".

    "Terrorism has no religion. The only aim of terrorists is to target India," he said. Singh said the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5, 2019, ended the discrimination against the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "The discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir was ended under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Pakistan #PoK #Rajnath Singh
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 01:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.