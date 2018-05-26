Pak Army summons former ISI head over book co-authored with ex-RAW chief

Pakistan's powerful army has summoned former ISI chief Asad Durrani to seek his explaination over a book he co-authored with India's ex-spy chief AS Dulat, accusing him of 'violating' the military code of conduct.

Lieutenant General (retd) Durrani, who headed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from August 1990 till March 1992, along with Dulat has written "The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace". The book was released on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Army in a statement said that Durrani was being called to General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 20 and "will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book 'Spy Chronicles'."

"Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel," according to the statement issued last night.

Durrani was summoned after ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday demanded an urgent meeting of the high-powered National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss the content of the book.

Former chairman Pakistan Senate Raza Rabbani criticised the book by rival spy chiefs.

"Had a politician done the same thing he would have been labelled a traitor," he said.