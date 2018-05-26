App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 26, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pak Army summons former ISI head over book co-authored with ex-RAW chief

Lieutenant General (retd) Durrani, who headed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from August 1990 till March 1992, along with Dulat has written "The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace". The book was released on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's powerful army has summoned former ISI chief Asad Durrani to seek his explaination over a book he co-authored with India's ex-spy chief AS Dulat, accusing him of 'violating' the military code of conduct.

Lieutenant General (retd) Durrani, who headed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from August 1990 till March 1992, along with Dulat has written "The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace". The book was released on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Army in a statement said that Durrani was being called to General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 20 and "will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book 'Spy Chronicles'."

"Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel," according to the statement issued last night.

Durrani was summoned after ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday demanded an urgent meeting of the high-powered National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss the content of the book.

Former chairman Pakistan Senate Raza Rabbani criticised the book by rival spy chiefs.

"Had a politician done the same thing he would have been labelled a traitor," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.