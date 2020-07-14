Padmanabhaswamy temple: An unopened vault, riches and the secret of the shrine

Named after Lord Vishnu, one of three Hindu triumvirate gods who control the universe in Hindu mythology, the Padmanabhaswamy temple has long been a space of mystery.

Located in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, the temple's name literally translates to the individual elements of the name holding references to the figure of the Lord Vishnu: Padma refers to the lotus upon which he sits, Nabha his navel, and Swamy, meaning Lord.

The temple has often featured in many news outlets over the mystery surrounding its traditional vault Nilavaras or Kallara. It has since been referred to as vault B, after a Supreme Court hearing prompted searching of its vaults and found six which were labelled A, B, C, D, E, and F, after the investigation.

While opening the doors proved to be difficult, the search team was eventually successful and was able to explore what the vaults contained.

The search revealed that the vaults held gold, diamonds, and other precious gems and stones, as well as thrones valuing over Rs 1 lakh crore. However, they were stopped from opening vault B as it is believed that the opening of it would lead to a string of misfortunes.

This belief strengthened after the untimely demise of the petitioner within a few weeks after the vaults were opened. Reports say that the Vault B is believed to be guarded by serpents, a folklore vampire named Kanjirottu Yakshi and other supernatural entities according to Hindu mythology.

Vault B is believed to be sealed by chanting a powerful Naga Paasam mantra, and can only be opened by a priest who has the most accurate information by saying the Garuda mantra, according to local beliefs.

The vaults are not the only centerpiece of attention. The main idol in the temple is of 12,008 Saligramams from the Gandaki River in Nepal. It is believed to be held together by a paste Katusarkara Yogam which also protects the deity, as believed by common folklore.

To view the deity itself is a task. Given the fact it is massive in structure, devotees are expected to view it through three different doors and take darshan accordingly.