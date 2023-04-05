 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Padma awards conferred on Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mahalanabis, Sudha Murty, Keeravaani

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

Yadav, who was also India's defence minister and long-time parliamentarian, and Mahalanabis, who returned from the US to serve in the 1971 Bangladesh war refugee camps, were given the honour posthumously.

Music composer MM Keeravani who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, receives the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu (Grab from video posted by PIB India/Twitter)

Veteran socialist leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, known globally for his work on Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), were among those conferred the Padma Vibhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, physicist Deepak Dhar, who is known for his long-standing research career in statistical physics, novelist S L Bhyrappa and Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji were given the Padma Bhushan at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Yadav's son, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, received the award on his behalf, while Mahalanabis' award was received by his nephew.