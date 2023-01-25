 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Padma Awards 2023: Sudha Murty, KM Birla, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav among others honoured

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST

Ace investor the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, music director MM Keeravani of 'RRR' fame, and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon are awarded Padma Shri

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, and renowned politician the late Mulayam Singh Yadav are among the 106 personalities named for the coveted Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day.

On the list, ace investor the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, music director MM  Keeravani of "RRR" fame, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon were awarded Padma Shri.

Apart from them, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, who returned from the US to serve in the 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps and promoted the worldwide use of Oral Rehydration Solution, saving over five crore lives globally, was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country --are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.