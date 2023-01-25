English
    Padma Awards 2023: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala honoured from trade and industry

    Philanthropist and Infosys Foundation head Sudha Murty, Rasna Group founder Areez Khambatta also among winners

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
    Kumar Mangalam Birla (Image credit: IIT Bombay Official Channel/YouTube)

    The Padma Awards 2023, which were announced on January 25, saw eminent businessmen including Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and veteran market investor and billionaire the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala among the winners.

    Sudha Murty, noted social worker and wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, and the late Areez Khambatta, founder of the Rasna Group, were also among the winners at the Padma Awards.

    Kumar Mangalam Birla, who has won the Padma Bhushan, is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group conglomerate. He chairs the Boards of all major group companies including Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Aditya Birla Capital. A holder of a Chartered Accountant degree, Birla also has an MBA degree from the London Business School.

