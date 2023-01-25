Padma Awards 2023: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala honoured from trade and industry

Kumar Mangalam Birla (Image credit: IIT Bombay Official Channel/YouTube)

The Padma Awards 2023, which were announced on January 25, saw eminent businessmen including Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and veteran market investor and billionaire the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala among the winners.

Sudha Murty, noted social worker and wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, and the late Areez Khambatta, founder of the Rasna Group, were also among the winners at the Padma Awards.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, who has won the Padma Bhushan, is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group conglomerate. He chairs the Boards of all major group companies including Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Aditya Birla Capital. A holder of a Chartered Accountant degree, Birla also has an MBA degree from the London Business School.

On the global arena, Birla serves on the London Business School’s Asia Pacific Advisory Board and is an honorary fellow of the London Business School. In 2019, he constituted a £15- million scholarship programme at the London Business School in memory of his grandfather, BK Birla, marking the largest ever endowed scholarship gift to a European Business School.

The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire and veteran stock market investor, has been named as a posthumous winner of the Padma Shri. Also known as the ‘Big Bull’ and India’s Warren Buffet, Jhunjhunwala died of cardiac arrest on August 14. He was 62.

The ace investor, who came from a humble background, is hailed for increasing his net assets from Rs 5,000 to $5.5 billion over a span of 37 years through his skillful bets in the stock market. As per the Forbes' 2021 list of billionaires, he was ranked as the 36th richest person in India. Last year, he moved 18 spots to rank 36.

Sudha Murty, a noted Indian educator, author and philanthropist, has been honoured with Padma Bhushan. She is the wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, the non-profit arm of the IT services company.

The late Areez Khambatta, founder of the Rasna Group, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Shri. Under Khambatta’s leadership, the Rasna Group became famous for the eponymous brand of soft drink, reaching 53 countries.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country --are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.