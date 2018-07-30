App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

P Chidambaram's family members directed to appear in court on August 20 in black money case

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S Malarvizhi ordered the personal appearance of Chidambaram's wife Nalini, son Karti and his wife Srinidhi on August 20 since they failed to do so today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A magistrate court in the city today directed former Union finance minister P Chidambaram's family members to appear in court on August 20 without fail in connection with the black money case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S Malarvizhi ordered the personal appearance of Chidambaram's wife Nalini, son Karti and his wife Srinidhi on August 20 since they failed to do so today.

According to the Income Tax Department, Karti had not disclosed his bank account in Metro Bank, the UK, and investments he had made in Nano Holdings LLC, USA.

Also, the department said Karti had failed to disclose investments made by Chess Global Advisory, a company co-owned by him, which is an offence under the Black Money Act.

The department stated that the trio had not disclosed Rs 5.37 crore worth of property they jointly own in Cambridge, the UK and Rs 3.28 crore worth of properties in the USA.

The I-T Department initiated prosecution against them under Section 50 of the Black Money (undisclosed foreign income and assets) and Imposition of Tax Act. Earlier, the Magistrate had summoned the family of Chidambaram under section 50 of the Act and directed them to appear before the court on June 25.

Chidambaram and his family members appeared before the court on June 25 and filed a petition seeking to dispense them from personal appearance.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #black money case #Current Affairs #India #P Chidambaram

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.