App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

P Chidambaram takes a swipe at Nirmala Sitharaman for attacking Rahul Gandhi

Sitharaman had earlier demanded that Rahul Gandhi clarify his stand and alleged that the Congress was "playing up the card of religion and communal division" .

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today hit back at BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman for seeking clarification from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks reported in an Urdu daily, saying the defence minister has “all the time inthe world” to inquire into the religious affiliations of parties and persons.

The Urdu daily had reported that the Congress chief who met Muslim intellectuals earlier this week had told them that the Congress was a party of Muslims. The Congress has dismissed the media report as a "rumour" and asserted that it was a party of 132 crore Indians.

However, latching onto the issue, Sitharaman had yesterday demanded that Rahul Gandhi clarify his stand and alleged that the Congress was "playing up the card of religion and communal division" .

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram today took a swipe at Sitharaman over her remarks.

“After taming Pakistan, eliminating terrorism, stopping infiltration and acquiring Rafale aircraft, the Defence Minister has all the time in the world to inquire into the religious affiliations of parties and persons!” the former finance minister said.

“The Defence Minister says there are 'plans to incite riots in the run-up to Lok Sabha election'. She should share her secret (?) information with the Home Minister,” he tweeted.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 06:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.