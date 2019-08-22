P Chidambaram produced before Delhi court in INX Media case

Congress leader P Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI, was produced before a Delhi Court Thursday in the INX Media corruption case. The hearing would take place before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Soon after entering the courtroom, Chidambaram was seen having discussions with his party leaders and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who will represent CBI in the case, is also present in the court.

Chidambaram's family members, including his wife Nalini and son Karti, are also in the courtroom along with other senior advocates including Dayan Krishnan.

Heavy security arrangement has been made outside the courtroom.

He was arrested late Wednesday night from his Jor Bagh residence.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.