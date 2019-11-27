App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

P Chidambaram produced before court in INX Media money laundering case

The 74-year old senior Congress leader was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on expiry of his judicial custody.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced before a Delhi court Wednesday in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

The 74-year old senior Congress leader was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on expiry of his judicial custody.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #INX Media money laundering case #P Chidambaram

