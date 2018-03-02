P Chidambaram 'orchestrated' corruption in INX media case: BJP

The BJP on Thursday trained guns on former finance minister P Chidambaram over the INX Media case in which his son Karti was arrested yesterday, saying the statement of co-accused Indrani Mukerjea shows that he had "facilitated and orchestrated this corruption".

"This is a serious act of economic corruption and financial misdemeanour, and the former finance minister is directly in the line of fire with deposition of Indrani Mukherjee. This is an open and shut case of political corruption," BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said.

Citing Indrani Mukerjea's statement to the CBI, Rao said,"The former finance minister has himself facilitated and orchestrated this corruption."

Rao also asked the Congress to answer serious questions related to the case as he dismissed its claim of political vendetta as the most "cliched excuse" given by all those accused of acts of political corruption.

Facts of the case show, he claimed, that private gains were made by INX media, and Karthi and his company as government process was subverted to help them.