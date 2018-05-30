P Chidambaram in HC for anticipatory bail in INX media case

App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

According to advocate P K Dubey who filed the plea on behalf of Chidambaram, the matter was mentioned in-chamber before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which allowed it to be listed later today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hours after securing protection from arrest in Aircel-Maxis case from a city court, former Union minister P Chidambaram today moved the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the CBI's INX media corruption case.

The lawyer said that subsequently, the matter came up before Justice S P Garg who recused from hearing it.

Earlier in the day, the senior Congress leader moved his plea for anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case before Special Judge O P Saini, who directed him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 5 as per the summons already issued by the agency.

The court, which also issued notice to the ED seeking its reply by June 5, also directed it not to take any coercive action against Chidambaram in the matter till then.
First Published on May 30, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #INX media case #P Chidambaram

