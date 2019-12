P Chidambaram granted bail by Supreme Court in INX Media case

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on December 4 granted bail to former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

He is likely to walk out of Tihar jail where he has been lodged for over 100 days.

The top court said that Chidambaram should not tamper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses and that he should also not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case, reports suggest.

SC also directed Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount. The top court also said that Chidambaram cannot travel abroad without the Court's permission.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, told reporters that SC granting bail was a “victory for human rights”.

Reacting to Chidambaram being granted bail by the top court, his son Karti tweeted, “Phew. At last after 106 days :) (sic)”.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi had on November 28 reserved judgement on the appeal filed by Chidambaram who has challenged the November 15 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case.

During the arguments, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed in the apex court that the 74-year-old former finance minister continues to wield "substantial influence" on crucial witnesses in the case even from the custody, while he said that the agency cannot "destroy" his career and reputation by making baseless allegations.

Opposing his bail plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, maintained that economic offences like money laundering are grave in nature as they not only affect the nation's economy but also shake people's faith in the system, especially when it is committed by people in power.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Singhvi, representing the former union finance minister, had countered Mehta's submissions and said there was neither any evidence linking Chidambaram directly or indirectly with the alleged offence nor there was any material to show that he had influenced witnesses or tampered with any evidence.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the case and was granted bail by the top court on October 22.

The ED had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case.

(With inputs from PTI)

