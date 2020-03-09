App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

P Chidambaram cross-examined, refutes allegations of cash distribution in 2009 LS election

On asked about the declaration of election results and the delay in his constituency, the former minister said he was not aware of the time when the election results were out and also in most of the places he knew it was only during that time the official results were announced.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday refuted allegations about cash distribution in a case pertaining to his election from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha MP, replied that distribution of money "are imaginary and there is no evidence at all." The veteran congress leader was cross-examined by counsel for the losing candidate Raja Kannappan who filed the petition challenging his election alleging that the congress leader was involved in cash distribution to voters and misused his power as union Home minister during that period.

Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha MP, replied that distribution of money "are imaginary and there is no evidence at all."

In the two-hour-long cross-examination before Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayanan, Advocates K Rajendra Kumar and G Saravana Kumar handed a copy of the book 'A View from the Outside' written by the former minister in 2007 and asked him to read out some passages in the book. To several questions that were raised on the allegations of distribution of cash by his son as well as him, the minister responded, saying "The entire allegations made are imaginary and there is no evidence to any of it."

Close

Each of the statements and questions that were asked by the advocates was promptly recorded by the court officers.

related news

On asked about the declaration of election results and the delay in his constituency, the former minister said he was not aware of the time when the election results were out and also in most of the places he knew it was only during that time the official results were announced.

Whether he was aware of the fact that who was leading in the elections, Chidambaram said he did not remember as it has been 10 years since it took place.

Recording the submissions, the court posted the case to March 30 for arguments to continue. Chidambaram was declared elected from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Raja Kannappan who contested on an AIADMK ticket by a slender 3,354 vote margin after a seesaw battle that went down to the wire.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #P Chidambaram

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.