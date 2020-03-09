P Chidambaram cross-examined, refutes allegations of cash distribution in 2009 LS election

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday refuted allegations about cash distribution in a case pertaining to his election from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. Chidambaram, Rajya Sabha MP, replied that distribution of money "are imaginary and there is no evidence at all." The veteran congress leader was cross-examined by counsel for the losing candidate Raja Kannappan who filed the petition challenging his election alleging that the congress leader was involved in cash distribution to voters and misused his power as union Home minister during that period.

In the two-hour-long cross-examination before Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayanan, Advocates K Rajendra Kumar and G Saravana Kumar handed a copy of the book 'A View from the Outside' written by the former minister in 2007 and asked him to read out some passages in the book. To several questions that were raised on the allegations of distribution of cash by his son as well as him, the minister responded, saying "The entire allegations made are imaginary and there is no evidence to any of it."

Each of the statements and questions that were asked by the advocates was promptly recorded by the court officers.

On asked about the declaration of election results and the delay in his constituency, the former minister said he was not aware of the time when the election results were out and also in most of the places he knew it was only during that time the official results were announced.

Whether he was aware of the fact that who was leading in the elections, Chidambaram said he did not remember as it has been 10 years since it took place.

Recording the submissions, the court posted the case to March 30 for arguments to continue. Chidambaram was declared elected from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Raja Kannappan who contested on an AIADMK ticket by a slender 3,354 vote margin after a seesaw battle that went down to the wire.