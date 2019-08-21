P Chidambaram arrested in INX Media case after SC refuses urgent hearing

At the press briefing, Chidambaram said he wasn't accused of any offence in the INX Media case and that no chargesheet has been filed against him
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on August 21, arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.
The move comes in minutes after the Congress leader addressed the media at the New Delhi headquarters of All Indian Congress Committee (AICC).
Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued lookout notices against the former home minister.
On August 20, the Delhi High Court had rejected his bail plea, naming him "the kingpin" in the case. Even as Chidambaram sought an immediate hearing against the Delhi HC's order, the Supreme Court has listed his appeal for August 23, denying him interim protection.
Catch LIVE updates on the latest developments here.
At the briefing, Chidambaram said he wasn't accused of any offence in the INX Media case and that no charge sheet has been filed against him.Chidambaram, who has been elusive since last evening, said, "I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law. On the contrary, I was seeking the protection of the law. My lawyers tell that cases will be listed on Friday (August 23). I bow down to orders of Supreme Court. I respect the law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by probe agencies."Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.