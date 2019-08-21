P Chidambaram arrested in INX Media case after SC refuses urgent hearing

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on August 21, arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

The move comes in minutes after the Congress leader addressed the media at the New Delhi headquarters of All Indian Congress Committee (AICC).

Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued lookout notices against the former home minister.

On August 20, the Delhi High Court had rejected his bail plea, naming him "the kingpin" in the case. Even as Chidambaram sought an immediate hearing against the Delhi HC's order, the Supreme Court has listed his appeal for August 23, denying him interim protection.

At the briefing, Chidambaram said he wasn't accused of any offence in the INX Media case and that no charge sheet has been filed against him.