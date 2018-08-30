No threat to Indians in Maldives, Subramanian Swamy imagining things: Maldivian ambassador

Just hours after senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy called for an invasion of Maldives by India to “protect Indians” there, Maldives ambassador to India Ahmed Mohamed on Thursday said that the statement was nothing but a figment of his imagination.

Speaking exclusively to News18, Mohamed said that the expatriate Indian community in Maldives was highly valued by the Maldivian society and that all expat communities, including those from India, had been productively contributing to the Maldives economy.

“Maldives has always recognised the contribution and importance of the expat community to the island nation, and always ensure the safety of all individuals and businesses,” he said.

The Ambassador’s statement comes just three days after the Maldivian Foreign office summoned Indian envoy Akhilesh Mishra over Swamy's call to 'invade' the island country 'in case of rigging during elections'.