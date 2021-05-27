MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Oxygen supply, steel production remain unaffected amid disruptions due to cyclone: Govt

On May 23, the ministry said it had already held a meeting with all major steel players to ascertain the likely impact of Cyclone Yaas on steel making and oxygen production.

PTI
May 27, 2021 / 10:43 PM IST
A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha. (Image: Reuters)

A woman stands next to her stall damaged by heavy winds at a shore ahead of Cyclone Yaas in Bichitrapur in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha. (Image: Reuters)

The government on Thursday said supply of oxygen and steel production at steel plants remained unaffected amid disruptions caused by the cyclone Yaas in eastern states of India. Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Balasore in Odisha on Wednesday.

"No disruption of steel production or oxygen supply took place," the Ministry of Steel said in a statement. On May 23, the ministry said it had already held a meeting with all major steel players to ascertain the likely impact of Cyclone Yaas on steel making and oxygen production.

Cyclone Yaas may be as damaging as Amphan: IMD

The representatives of the Ministry of Power and the concerned state governments were also present in the meeting, it said. Accordingly, all measures were taken to ensure that power failures do not take place.

Representatives of Tata Steel, which has plants in Odisha, have confirmed that there has not been any impact of cyclone Yaas on the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) production at Tata Steel plants. Dispatch of LMO from all the attached oxygen plants in Kalinganagar, Jamshedpur and Angul also continued as usual without any disruption.

Close

Related stories

"There was a reduction in tankers reaching Kalinganagar as the same were diverted to Jamshedpur. This was as per the contingency plan because of the impending cyclone," the ministry statement said. SAIL plants at Durgapur, Burnpur and Rourkela were also well prepared for the cyclone.

Similarly, JSPL and JSW that have plants in Angul and Jharsuguda in Odisha were well prepared and did not face any disruption during cyclone Yaas, it said.
PTI
TAGS: #Cyclone Yaas #Ministry of Steel #Oxygen supply #steel production
first published: May 27, 2021 10:43 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.