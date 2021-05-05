COVID-19 | Centre moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC's show cause notice over oxygen shortage

Supreme Court (Image: Shutterstock)

The union government on May 5 moved the Supreme Court against a show cause notice issued by the Delhi High Court over shortage of oxygen in the national capital.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it was unfortunate that the Delhi HC had initiated a contempt proceeding when the central government and its officers were doing their best.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre's plea against the High Court order seeking the personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance of the directions on oxygen supply required for COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

The Chief Justice NV Ramana-led bench directed that the Centre's plea be listed before another bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.

On May 4, the Delhi HC had directed the Centre to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against it for failing to comply with order on the supply of oxygen to Delhi for COVID-19 patients.

The HC bench had rejected the Centre's submission which said Delhi was not entitled to 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in light of existing medical infrastructure.

The court opined that assurances given by the Solicitor General that Delhi's demands would be taken care of has not been fulfilled.

"..(the) assurance has not been fulfilled as small and large nursing homes and individuals are running to us..(with SoS calls)," the bench said.