Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Overcrowding: Railways to run 610 additional local train services in Mumbai from November 1

The Railways resumed local train services for persons employed in emergency and essential services on June 15, and has recently allowed lawyers and foreign consulate staff to commute.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The Railways will operate an additional 610 services starting from November 1 to reduce the overcrowding in Mumbai's suburban local trains, which have been permitted for travel for women and those working in essential services.

According to a joint press release by Western Railway and Central Railway, with the addition of these services, the number of special suburban services will be increased to 2020.

Of the 610 services, 314 suburban services have been added on Central Railway to the existing 706, making the total 1020 services, the statement said.

Additionally, 296 suburban services have been added on Western Railway to the existing 704, making a total of 1,000 services.

The Railways has been operating 1,410 services on Mumbai's suburban network, of which 706 are run on the Central line and 704 on Western Railway.

Earlier on October 29, the Maharashtra government wrote to the Indian Railways, seeking permission to allow everyone to travel on local trains in Mumbai with staggered timings.

The Railways has, however, stated that it can only carry over 22 lakh passengers, instead of 80 lakh it used to ferry before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its latest statement, the Railways said the travelers should "follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID19" and not believe in any rumours.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 10:11 pm

