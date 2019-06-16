App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Overcast, pleasant Sunday morning in Delhi; MeT dept forecasts thunderstorm, light rain

The MeT department has forecast a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorm or duststorm and a very light rain later in the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
It was an overcast, breezy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 28 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

The heat was lessened due to a trace rain reported in the last 24 hours, accompanied by a strong breeze in the morning, a Meteorological (MeT) department officer said.

The MeT department has forecast a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorm or duststorm and a very light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 percent, the official said.

On June 15, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius.

First Published on Jun 16, 2019 10:35 am

tags #IMD #India

