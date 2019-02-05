App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Over Rs 8,300 crore subsidy disbursed to 3.77 lakh home buyers

The PMAY(U), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure "housing for all by 2022" by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Subsidy of over Rs 8,300 crore has been disbursed to more than 3.7 lakh home buyers so far under the government's Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), the Lok Sabha was told Tuesday.

In a written response to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said since the CLSS was launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Rs 8,378.15 crore has been disbursed to 3,77,022 home buyers.

The PMAY(U), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure "housing for all by 2022" by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.

CLSS was introduced in June 2015 under the PMAY to grant home loans to customers from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG), and was extended to the Middle Income Group (MIG) from January 2017.

According to an official data, Gujarat has topped the list of being disbursed Rs 2,683.63 crore under the CLSS, followed by Maharashtra (Rs 2,356.44 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 494.20 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 461.20 crore).

In the 2015-16 financial year, the government had disbursed Rs 99.36 crore to 5,835 home buyers under the CLSS, while in 2016-17, Rs 424.33 crore had been given to 22,607 home buyers.

In the 2017-18 financial year, Rs 2,481.56 crore was disbursed to 1,12,449 beneficiaries.

In the current financial year, the government has so far disbursed 5,372.90 crore to 2,36,129 home buyers under the CLSS across the country.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #PMAY #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.