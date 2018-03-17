App
Mar 17, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over Rs 50,000 crore available in compensatory afforestation fund: Govt

Over Rs 50,000 crore is available in the Compensatory Afforestation Fund, the government said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

"Yes, as on this date, Rs 50,213.424 crore is available in the CAF managed by ad-hoc CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) which includes principal amount and interest accrued on the principal amount," Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He said the Compensatory Afforestation Rule 2018 has been published in the gazette dated February 17, 2018, for public comment.

The comments of various stakeholders have been sought from public affected by CAF Act 2016 and their comments will be considered while finalising Compensatory Afforestation Fund Rule 2018, he said.

The Environment Ministry had recently notified the draft rules of the Compensatory Afforestation Act.

The act seeks to ensure expeditious utilisation of amounts realised in lieu of forest land diverted for non-forest purpose.

