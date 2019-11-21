App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over Rs 255 cr spent on chartered flights during PM Modi's foreign engagements in last 3 yrs: MEA

PTI @moneycontrolcom
An expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, the Rajya Sabha was told on November 21.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.

In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while the bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said, adding in 2016-17, Rs 2,24,75,451 were incurred on hotline facilities while in 2017-18 the cost incurred for it was Rs 58,06,630.

To a question on expenditure incurred on domestic engagements, he said, "As per Government of India policy on use of IAF aircraft/helicopters by VVIPs and VIPs, the Prime Minister is entitled for free airlift in IAF aircrafts and helicopters on official tours."

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha

