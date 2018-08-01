App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over Rs 24 lakh in new Rs 50 and Rs 10 notes seized from Sealdah Duronto in Delhi

The total currency found is around Rs 24.60 lakh, Rs 7 lakh in Rs 50 notes and 17.60 lakh in Rs 10 notes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over Rs 24 lakh, in new Rs 50 and Rs 10 notes, was seized today from onboard the Sealdah Duronto at the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said. The seizure was made by a joint team of Customs, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel.

Customs officers came to the Station Director's office this afternoon. They informed railway officials that they had received a tipoff about a "questionable currency movement" by the 12259 Sealdah Duronto, coming from Sealdah in West Bengal, Northern Railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury said.

The joint team, including Customs officials, was immediately formed as all senior supervisors were having a meeting there, he said.

"The train arrived at 13.23 hours at the New Delhi station. The parcels in the sleeper were off-loaded and taken to the outward parcel section where they were checked," Chowdhury said.

Eight bags were found with currency of new Rs 10 and Rs 50 notes, the official said.

"The total currency found is around Rs 24.60 lakh, Rs 7 lakh in Rs 50 notes and 17.60 lakh in Rs 10 notes," he said.

Further details are awaited from the Customs department, he said.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 09:40 am

tags #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.