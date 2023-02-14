 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over Rs 1,000 crore to be spent by Delhi govt on preparations for G20 summit, related events

PTI
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure, the beautification work and such other preparations by various departments of the city government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will cost Rs 1,084 crore, they said on Monday.

Apart from upgrading the civic infrastructure, the beautification work and such other preparations by various departments of the city government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will cost Rs 1,084 crore, they said on Monday.

Delhi will host the main summit meeting of the G20 (Group of 20) countries and seven other related events, starting in March.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written a letter to the Centre, seeking a grant of Rs 927 crore to take up special development projects for the G20 summit.