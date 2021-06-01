Over 9,900 minors contracted COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar in May

Representative image

Over 9,900 minors tested positive for coronavirus at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra last month, but the district administration claimed that around 95 percent of them were asymptomatic and the situation was not alarming.

In May this year, a total of 86,182 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ahmednagar, district Collector Rajendra Bhosale told PTI. "Out of them, 9,928 were minors (aged below 18), which comes to about 11.5 percent of the total cases reported last month," Bhosale said.

He said out of the 9,928 minors who contracted the viral infection, 6,700 were in the age group of 11 to 18, 3,100 were in 1 to 10 years age bracket, while some were also below the age of 1 year.

"Since around 95 percent of them were asymptomatic, there is nothing to worry. However, considering the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19, it has now become paramount to take utmost care of children," the collector said.

Ahmednagar's paediatric task force member Dr Sachin Solat said though the number appeared big, the situation was "not alarming at all" as about 95 percent of the minors who contracted COVID-19 were asymptomatic.

He also said 350 to 370 patients were currently admitted to the district's civil hospital and out of them, only five to six were children. Dr Solat also said that on Monday, around 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district and out of them, 97 were minors.

Asked about the reason for such a big number of children contracting the disease, he said, "In most of the cases, the infection to minors comes from their parents or other adult members of the family."

