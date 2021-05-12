MARKET NEWS

Over 94% of Thane cops receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Since the outbreak of the viral infection, a total of 2,147 policemen here in Maharashtra have contracted COVID-19 and 35 of them died due to the disease, a release issued by the Thane police commissionerate said on Tuesday.

PTI
May 12, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
More than 94 percent of the total number of policemen in Thane have so far received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, officials said.

It said so far 8,779 cops, comprising 94.76 percent of the Thane police force, have been administered the first dose of vaccine, while 7,322, or 78.72 percent, have received their second jabs.

As of now, 34 policemen here are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection, the release said.

Meanwhile, a drive-in vaccination centre for inoculating those above 60 years of age will become operational at the parking lot of Viviana Mall here from Wednesday, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The vaccine doses will be given to 100 senior citizens at the centre in a day, he said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #India #Thane #vaccine
first published: May 12, 2021 09:34 am

