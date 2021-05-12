Over 94% of Thane cops receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Since the outbreak of the viral infection, a total of 2,147 policemen here in Maharashtra have contracted COVID-19 and 35 of them died due to the disease, a release issued by the Thane police commissionerate said on Tuesday.
PTI
May 12, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
More than 94 percent of the total number of policemen in Thane have so far received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19, officials said.
It said so far 8,779 cops, comprising 94.76 percent of the Thane police force, have been administered the first dose of vaccine, while 7,322, or 78.72 percent, have received their second jabs.
As of now, 34 policemen here are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection, the release said.
Meanwhile, a drive-in vaccination centre for inoculating those above 60 years of age will become operational at the parking lot of Viviana Mall here from Wednesday, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has said.
The vaccine doses will be given to 100 senior citizens at the centre in a day, he said.