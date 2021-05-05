Over 94 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 36 lakh fresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

"More than 94.47 lakh COVID vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years has started from May 1.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.